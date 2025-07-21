Sam Ryder betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Sam Ryder of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Ryder looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Ryder's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|2023
|T7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|2022
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2021
|T25
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|2020
|MC
|76-69
|+3
At the 3M Open
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 15-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|69-69-69-66
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|63-74-77-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|66-70-70-71
|-3
|4.600
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Ryder has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged -1.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.188
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.010
|-1.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.116
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.750
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.456
|-1.055
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.188 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.010 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.750 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
- Ryder ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and 75th in Par Breakers at 21.93%.
- He has accumulated 321 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.