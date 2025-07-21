Sam Ryder betting profile: 3M Open

Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.188 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.010 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.750 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.

Ryder ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and 75th in Par Breakers at 21.93%.