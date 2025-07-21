PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Danny Willett betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Willett of England prepares for his second shot on the fourth hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Danny Willett of England prepares for his second shot on the fourth hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Danny Willett returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he finished tied for seventh.

    Latest odds for Willett at the 3M Open.

    Willett's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T772-66-68-68-10

    At the 3M Open

    • In Willett's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Willett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-75+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-68-67-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship3769-69-74-71-511.822
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4275-71-73-73+419.125
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-72-71-71+18.500
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-66-72-69-115.600

    Willett's recent performances

    • Willett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
    • Willett has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has averaged -0.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.232-0.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.825-1.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2920.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5470.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.217-0.937

    Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.232 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 295.1 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett is sporting a -0.825 mark. He has a 65.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Willett is delivering a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he breaks par 17.66% of the time.
    • Willett has accumulated 168 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 151st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    WiretoWire: Scheffler cruises to victory, history at The Open

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW