Danny Willett betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Danny Willett of England prepares for his second shot on the fourth hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Danny Willett returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he finished tied for seventh.
Willett's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T7
|72-66-68-68
|-10
At the 3M Open
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-68-67-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|37
|69-69-74-71
|-5
|11.822
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|8.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-66-72-69
|-11
|5.600
Willett's recent performances
- Willett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged -0.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.232
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.825
|-1.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.292
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.547
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.217
|-0.937
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.232 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 295.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett is sporting a -0.825 mark. He has a 65.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Willett is delivering a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he breaks par 17.66% of the time.
- Willett has accumulated 168 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.