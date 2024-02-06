Zac Blair Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Zac Blair enters the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 after a 73rd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his most recent competition.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Blair has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2017. He missed the cut after posting a score of E.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Blair's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 55th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 272.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Blair is averaging -2.365 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of -0.369 in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Blair put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 last season (156th on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.6 yards) ranked 189th, while his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Blair ranked 88th on TOUR with a mark of 0.093.
- On the greens, Blair's 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 97th on TOUR last season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranked 79th. He broke par 21.08% of the time (134th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|189
|281.6
|272.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|66.45%
|54.86%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|134
|21.08%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|15.31%
|11.46%
Blair's Best Finishes
- Last season Blair played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times (40.7%).
- Last season Blair's best performance came when he shot -20 and finished second at the Travelers Championship.
- Blair collected 465 points last season, placing 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.136. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.475. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he posted a 4.384 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.509, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 48th in that event).
- Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) at the Travelers Championship in June 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.264
|-0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.093
|2.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.218
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.004
|-2.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.050
|-0.369
Blair's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|71-70-69-69
|-1
|8
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-68-73-71
|E
|8
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|65-65-68-62
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.