Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking third in the field at 5.273.

Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.202. In that tournament, he finished first.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.045.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745). That ranked second in the field.