Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after shooting -17 to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Clark at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Clark's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -9, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2023, Clark finished 10th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Clark's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Clark has one win and two top-five finishes.
- Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 2.358 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 6.314 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Clark .
Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Clark had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.139 last season, which ranked 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.5 yards) ranked 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark ranked 29th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.436, while he ranked 80th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.76%.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.40, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 24.35% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|313.5
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.76%
|44.74%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.40
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|28
|24.35%
|29.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|10.53%
Clark's Best Finishes
- Clark played 28 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 25 times (89.3%).
- Last season Clark had two wins, with one of them coming at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he shot -19.
- Clark collected 1944 points last season, placing fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking third in the field at 5.273.
- Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.202. In that tournament, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.045.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745). That ranked second in the field.
- Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.139
|1.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.436
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.255
|1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.370
|2.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.201
|6.314
Clark's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|70-72-76-70
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|69-73-69-72
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-66-70-70
|-6
|110
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|60
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|29
|67-73-66-70
|-8
|29
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|73-67-69-65
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-67-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.