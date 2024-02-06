Will Gordon Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Will Gordon didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the WM Phoenix Open in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Gordon has played the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of +2 and missing the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Gordon's Recent Performances
- Gordon has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Gordon has an average of 1.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gordon has an average of 2.005 in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 (36th) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.4 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gordon had a 0.154 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon registered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 139th on TOUR, while he ranked 175th with a putts-per-round average of 29.64. He broke par 23.27% of the time (45th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|70.82%
|60.80%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.64
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|45
|23.27%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|14.61%
|8.95%
Gordon's Best Finishes
- Gordon participated in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Gordon's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished 15th at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Gordon compiled 440 points last season, which ranked him 100th in the FedExCup standings.
Gordon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.241. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking third in the field at 7.735. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.664 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Gordon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.693, which ranked 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
- Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him 18th in the field.
Gordon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.358
|1.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.154
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|184
|-0.416
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.169
|1.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.073
|2.005
Gordon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|68-71-70-69
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|70
|73-72-84-69
|+10
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-67-73-74
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-67-74
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|69-67-73-67
|-8
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-68-69-75
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-74-69-68
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|67-75-68-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.