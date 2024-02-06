Will Gordon Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Gordon has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five starts.

Gordon has an average of 1.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.