5H AGO

Will Gordon Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the WM Phoenix Open in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Gordon has played the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of +2 and missing the cut.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Gordon's Recent Performances

    • Gordon has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gordon has an average of 1.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gordon has an average of 2.005 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gordon .

    Gordon's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 (36th) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.4 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gordon had a 0.154 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon registered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 139th on TOUR, while he ranked 175th with a putts-per-round average of 29.64. He broke par 23.27% of the time (45th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance21311.4304.6
    Greens in Regulation %870.82%60.80%
    Putts Per Round17529.6429.8
    Par Breakers4523.27%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance13614.61%8.95%

    Gordon's Best Finishes

    • Gordon participated in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Gordon's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished 15th at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Gordon compiled 440 points last season, which ranked him 100th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gordon's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.241. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking third in the field at 7.735. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.664 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Gordon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.693, which ranked 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
    • Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him 18th in the field.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3581.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.154-0.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green184-0.4160.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.1691.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.0732.005

    Gordon's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4268-71-70-69-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard7073-72-84-69+103
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5473-67-73-74-17
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3670-73-71-71+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-78+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-66-67-74-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7069-67-73-67-83
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5271-68-69-75+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1868-74-69-68-948
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7472-68-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-71+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2566-69-70-70-529
    July 27-303M OpenMC77-75+10--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-66-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2167-75-68-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-63-67-71-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3671-66-63-69-13--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-67-69-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

