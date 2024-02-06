PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Vincent Norrman will compete February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his last tournament he finished 56th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting -1 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Norrman at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Norrman's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Norrman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five appearances.
    • Vincent Norrman has averaged 313.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman is averaging -2.183 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman is averaging -6.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Norrman .

    Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.469 (23rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 314.2 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman ranked 90th on TOUR with an average of 0.084 per round. Additionally, he ranked 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.02%.
    • On the greens, Norrman's -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 157th last season, while he averaged 29.39 putts per round (153rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance9314.2313.9
    Greens in Regulation %4369.02%67.71%
    Putts Per Round15329.3930.7
    Par Breakers4723.20%17.36%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.05%15.63%

    Norrman's Best Finishes

    • Norrman last season participated in 27 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Norrman's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -33.
    • With 636 points last season, Norrman finished 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norrman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.478.
    • Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.294.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman produced his best effort last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.728. In that event, he finished first.
    • At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.193, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.339) at the Barbasol Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4690.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.084-2.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.030-1.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.283-2.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.240-6.246

    Norrman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6372-69-70-71+24
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open2169-69-69-71-1023
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1671-70-66-70-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1867-71-67-68-1144
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson868-66-65-66-1980
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-71-71-70+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2471-69-69-65-1434
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship166-67-67-66-33300
    July 27-303M Open5066-70-73-68-78
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-69-72-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3872-71-68-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5973-70-74-69-69
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5668-71-71-77-15

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

