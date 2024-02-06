Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Vincent Norrman will compete February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his last tournament he finished 56th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting -1 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Norrman's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Norrman's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Norrman has an average finishing position of 51st in his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five appearances.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 313.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -2.183 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -6.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.469 (23rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 314.2 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman ranked 90th on TOUR with an average of 0.084 per round. Additionally, he ranked 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.02%.
- On the greens, Norrman's -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 157th last season, while he averaged 29.39 putts per round (153rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|314.2
|313.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.02%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.39
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|47
|23.20%
|17.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.05%
|15.63%
Norrman's Best Finishes
- Norrman last season participated in 27 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Norrman's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -33.
- With 636 points last season, Norrman finished 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.478.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.294.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman produced his best effort last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.728. In that event, he finished first.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.193, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.339) at the Barbasol Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.469
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.084
|-2.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.030
|-1.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.283
|-2.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.240
|-6.246
Norrman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|4
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|21
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|23
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|71-70-66-70
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|67-71-67-68
|-11
|44
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-33
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.