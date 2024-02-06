Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.478.

Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.294.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman produced his best effort last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.728. In that event, he finished first.

At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.193, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished first.