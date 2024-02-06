Victor Perez Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Victor Perez enters play in Scottsdale, Arizona seeking better results February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Perez's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Perez's Recent Performances
- Perez has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Perez has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 1.187 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Perez has an average of 1.196 in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.9
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.51%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.83
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.28%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.28%
|17.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Perez's Best Finishes
- Perez participated in five tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those five tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Last season Perez's best performance came when he shot E and finished 12th at the PGA Championship.
Perez's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.196
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Perez's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|70-71-75-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|70-72-69-69
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.