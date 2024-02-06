Tom Kim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Tom Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after he took 50th shooting -1 in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Kim at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Kim has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -1 and finishing 50th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished first once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- Tom Kim has averaged 297.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.202 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Kim .
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 (75th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim sported a 0.655 mark (10th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 73rd last season, while he averaged 28.70 putts per round (59th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.6
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.51%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|28.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.72%
|9.57%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim participated in 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
- Last season Kim had two wins, with one of them coming at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot -20.
- Kim collected 1422 points last season, placing 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 4.258. In that event, he finished 51st.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he posted a 7.457 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.052 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.986) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.128
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.655
|1.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.050
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.115
|0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.949
|1.202
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|71-66-73-73
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|45
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|72-70-76-70
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|74-72-71-69
|-2
|9
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-72-74-70
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.