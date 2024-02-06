PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tom Kim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Tom Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after he took 50th shooting -1 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kim at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Kim has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -1 and finishing 50th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished first once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • Tom Kim has averaged 297.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.202 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 (75th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim sported a 0.655 mark (10th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 73rd last season, while he averaged 28.70 putts per round (59th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance121297.6297.2
    Greens in Regulation %2969.51%61.73%
    Putts Per Round5928.7029.4
    Par Breakers1924.81%28.40%
    Bogey Avoidance3112.72%9.57%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim participated in 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
    • Last season Kim had two wins, with one of them coming at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot -20.
    • Kim collected 1422 points last season, placing 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 4.258. In that event, he finished 51st.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he posted a 7.457 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183. He finished 45th in that event.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.052 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.986) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.128-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6551.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.050-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1150.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9491.202

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5071-66-73-73-17
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4571-70-71-71-111
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3472-70-76-70E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5174-72-71-69-29
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1670-72-74-70-253
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3471-66-69-65-1318
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.