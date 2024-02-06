Tom Kim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 4.258. In that event, he finished 51st.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he posted a 7.457 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183. He finished 45th in that event.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.052 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that tournament.