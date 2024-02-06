Stewart Cink Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
KAILUA KONA, HAWAII - JANUARY 18: Stewart Cink of the United States tees off the second hole during the first round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Golf Club on January 18, 2024 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
After he placed 65th in this tournament in 2023, Stewart Cink has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona February 8-11.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Cink has an average score of E, with an average finish of 55th.
- Cink finished 65th (with a score of +7) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Cink's Recent Performances
- Cink has finished in the top five three times over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cink has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- Stewart Cink has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cink is averaging 3.663 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cink is averaging 0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cink's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cink posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.317 last season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranked 56th, while his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranked 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cink had a -0.108 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cink registered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 109th on TOUR, while he ranked 85th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He broke par 21.32% of the time (127th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.5
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|66.04%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.93
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|127
|21.32%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.61%
|11.51%
Cink's Best Finishes
- Last season Cink played 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 48.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Cink's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -18 and finished seventh in that event.
- With 156 points last season, Cink ranked 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Cink's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Cink's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he delivered a 2.810 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Cink produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.145.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cink produced his best performance last season at The RSM Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.471. In that event, he finished 44th.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Cink recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.206), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Cink recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.633) in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 21st in the field.
Cink's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.317
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.108
|-2.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.098
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.084
|3.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.410
|0.493
Cink's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-72-76-74
|+7
|4
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|71-66-78-74
|+5
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|73-65-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|73-71-78-76
|+10
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-64
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.