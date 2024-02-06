Stewart Cink Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Cink has finished in the top five three times over his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Cink has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.

Stewart Cink has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cink is averaging 3.663 Strokes Gained: Putting.