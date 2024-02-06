Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Last time out at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Samuel Stevens carded a 43rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 WM Phoenix Open trying to improve on that finish.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Stevens is playing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Stevens' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Stevens has an average finish of 48th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
- In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 2.055 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 last season, which ranked 31st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.6 yards) ranked 28th, and his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranked 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens sported a -0.049 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 67.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens' -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 166th on TOUR last season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranked 124th. He broke par 21.12% of the time (133rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|310.6
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.45%
|50.62%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|133
|21.12%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|14.10%
|14.20%
Stevens' Best Finishes
- Last season Stevens participated in 33 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 60.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Stevens' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot -14 and finished second.
- Stevens' 670 points last season ranked him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.606 (he finished 29th in that event).
- Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 8.547. In that tournament, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 5.313 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Stevens recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.400
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.049
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.116
|2.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.314
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.154
|2.055
Stevens' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-70-65-74
|-11
|29
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|69-65-68-69
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|72-68-68-66
|-14
|300
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-72-72
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.