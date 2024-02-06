Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.606 (he finished 29th in that event).

Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 8.547. In that tournament, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 5.313 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Stevens recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished second in that event).