Robby Shelton Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
When he hits the links February 8-11, Robby Shelton will aim to build upon his last performance in the WM Phoenix Open. In 2021, he shot -6 and placed 53rd at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last two trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Shelton has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 53rd.
- In 2021, Shelton finished 53rd (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Shelton's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton is averaging -1.590 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of 0.631 in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Shelton had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296 last season, which ranked 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Shelton sported a 0.125 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shelton registered a -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 21.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|294.1
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|65.49%
|64.05%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.76
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|131
|21.15%
|25.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.16%
|10.78%
Shelton's Best Finishes
- Shelton played 34 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Shelton's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished fourth at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- Shelton collected 467 points last season, ranking 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Shelton put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 16th in the field at 2.261.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The American Express, where his 5.041 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton produced his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.516.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.863, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.131) in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, which ranked third in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.296
|-0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.125
|2.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.219
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.123
|-1.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.076
|0.631
Shelton's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|73-67-66-69
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|70-75-73-71
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-69-72-67
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-67-66-69
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.