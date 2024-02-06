Robby Shelton Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 47th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.

Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Shelton is averaging -1.590 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.