Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Nico Echavarria struggled, missing the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is looking for better results in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Echavarria's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Echavarria has an average finish of 50th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has an average of 1.844 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria is averaging -0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 last season ranked 125th on TOUR, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria sported a -0.416 mark that ranked 172nd on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria's -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 137th last season, and his 29.17 putts-per-round average ranked 126th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|299.4
|286.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.74%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|178
|19.59%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|10.19%
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria took part in 30 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he won the title with a score of -21.
- Echavarria compiled 417 points last season, which ranked him 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.112. He finished 12th in that event.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.506 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.124. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.680), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.633) in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 12th in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.113
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.416
|-2.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.237
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.165
|1.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-0.931
|-0.314
Echavarria's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|67-67-65-68
|-21
|300
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-66-71-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|69-70-73-70
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.