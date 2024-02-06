PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    At the Farmers Insurance Open, Nico Echavarria struggled, missing the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is looking for better results in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In the past five years, this is Echavarria's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Echavarria's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Echavarria has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has an average of 1.844 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria is averaging -0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 last season ranked 125th on TOUR, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria sported a -0.416 mark that ranked 172nd on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 137th last season, and his 29.17 putts-per-round average ranked 126th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance108299.4286.7
    Greens in Regulation %14065.74%55.25%
    Putts Per Round12629.1728.7
    Par Breakers17819.59%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%10.19%

    Echavarria's Best Finishes

    • Echavarria took part in 30 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he won the title with a score of -21.
    • Echavarria compiled 417 points last season, which ranked him 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.112. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.506 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.124. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.680), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.633) in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.113-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.416-2.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.237-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.1651.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-0.931-0.314

    Echavarria's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-77+10--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open167-67-65-68-21300
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-79+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-66-71-73-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-70+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6669-70-73-70-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.