Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.112. He finished 12th in that event.

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.506 mark ranked in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.124. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.680), which ranked sixth in the field.