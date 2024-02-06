Matti Schmid Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five appearances, Schmid has finished in the top five once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Schmid has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He finished with a score of -21 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Matti Schmid has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Schmid is averaging -1.383 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.