Matti Schmid Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Matti Schmid of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry on May 06, 2022 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid hits the course in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Schmid's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Schmid's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Schmid has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Schmid has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He finished with a score of -21 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging -1.383 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of -2.312 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schmid had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.237 last season, which ranked 52nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (314.1 yards) ranked 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schmid ranked 108th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.016, while he ranked 54th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.57%.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 82nd last season, and his 29.53 putts-per-round average ranked 166th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|314.1
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.57%
|56.84%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.53
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|51
|23.07%
|24.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.14%
|11.11%
Schmid's Best Finishes
- Last season Schmid participated in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 39.3%.
- Last season Schmid's best performance came when he shot -21 and finished third at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Schmid placed 153rd in the FedExCup standings with 206 points last season.
Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he put up a 4.284 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 59th in that event.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The American Express in January 2023, as he put up a 3.432 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid put up his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.070. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.533). That ranked 21st in the field.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.906) at The American Express in January 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.237
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.016
|-1.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|187
|-0.473
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.071
|-1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.180
|-2.312
Schmid's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|33
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|12
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
