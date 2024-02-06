Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Mark Hubbard will appear in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a fourth-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last four trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Hubbard has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 27th.
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +7.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Hubbard's Recent Performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 286.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of 1.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 2.560 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hubbard had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 last season, which ranked 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranked 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 14th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.572, while he ranked 67th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.20%.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 93rd last season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranked 75th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|292.6
|286.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|68.20%
|55.23%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.85
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|24.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.36%
|9.15%
Hubbard's Best Finishes
- Hubbard teed off in 37 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 37 events, he made the cut 21 times (56.8%).
- Last season Hubbard's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -14 and finished fourth.
- With 697 points last season, Hubbard ranked 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.375. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 8.490 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.466.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.437, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.572
|1.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.203
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.020
|1.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.614
|2.560
Hubbard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|69-71-70-68
|-2
|11
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-70-71
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|72-69-67-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.