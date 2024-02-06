PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Mark Hubbard will appear in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a fourth-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last four trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Hubbard has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 27th.
    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +7.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Hubbard's Recent Performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 286.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of 1.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 2.560 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hubbard had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 last season, which ranked 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranked 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 14th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.572, while he ranked 67th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.20%.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 93rd last season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranked 75th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance163292.6286.0
    Greens in Regulation %6768.20%55.23%
    Putts Per Round7528.8529.1
    Par Breakers9921.79%24.51%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.36%9.15%

    Hubbard's Best Finishes

    • Hubbard teed off in 37 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 37 events, he made the cut 21 times (56.8%).
    • Last season Hubbard's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -14 and finished fourth.
    • With 697 points last season, Hubbard ranked 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.375. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 8.490 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.466.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.437, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-0.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5721.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.203-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0201.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.6142.560

    Hubbard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-75+7--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-75+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4269-71-70-68-211
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-70-71-419
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-78+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2971-70-71-69-716
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-66-68-70-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1868-70-69-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2772-69-67-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7571-74-79-74+183
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge969-69-69-69-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

