Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.375. He finished 17th in that tournament.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 8.490 mark ranked second in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.466.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.437, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.