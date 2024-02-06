Luke Donald Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five appearances, Donald has an average finish of 38th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Donald has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Luke Donald has averaged 282.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Donald has an average of 1.639 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.