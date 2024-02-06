PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Luke Donald Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Donald Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Luke Donald enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 22nd-place finish in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Donald at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over Donald's last four trips to the the WM Phoenix Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Donald missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Donald's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Donald has an average finish of 38th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Donald has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Luke Donald has averaged 282.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Donald has an average of 1.639 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Donald is averaging 2.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Donald .

    Donald's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-282.6282.3
    Greens in Regulation %-61.85%66.05%
    Putts Per Round-28.5329.0
    Par Breakers-18.15%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.19%13.27%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Donald's Best Finishes

    • Donald, who participated in 14 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Last season Donald's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot -8 and finished 22nd in that event.
    • Donald ranked 188th in the FedExCup standings with 127 points last season.

    Donald's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.097

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Donald's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4069-73-69-71-216
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-76+7--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-72-74-72+113
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4670-72-73-72-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6770-70-76-69+13
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4071-69-69-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3872-69-74-76+319
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-66-71-71-97
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2272-63-69-68-837

    All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.