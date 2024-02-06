Luke Donald Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Luke Donald enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 22nd-place finish in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Wyndham Championship.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over Donald's last four trips to the the WM Phoenix Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Donald missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Donald's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Donald has an average finish of 38th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Donald has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Luke Donald has averaged 282.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Donald has an average of 1.639 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Donald is averaging 2.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Donald's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.6
|282.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.85%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.53
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.15%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.19%
|13.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's Best Finishes
- Donald, who participated in 14 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Donald's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot -8 and finished 22nd in that event.
- Donald ranked 188th in the FedExCup standings with 127 points last season.
Donald's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.097
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|40
|69-73-69-71
|-2
|16
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|13
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|70-72-73-72
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|67
|70-70-76-69
|+1
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|71-69-69-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|72-69-74-76
|+3
|19
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-66-71-71
|-9
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|72-63-69-68
|-8
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.