Lucas Glover Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five tournaments, Glover has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Glover is averaging -2.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.