5H AGO

Lucas Glover Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Lucas Glover of the United States tees off the 14th hole during a pro-am prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover hits the links in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 coming off a 58th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Glover at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last four trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Glover has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • Glover finished 39th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).

    Glover's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Glover has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging -2.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Glover is averaging 0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Glover had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 last season, which ranked 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranked 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover ranked 15th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.566, while he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.50%.
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 169th last season, while he averaged 29.18 putts per round (129th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance146294.9282.9
    Greens in Regulation %1470.50%59.15%
    Putts Per Round12929.1829.4
    Par Breakers3224.00%27.12%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.22%10.78%

    Glover's Best Finishes

    • Glover took part in 32 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 65.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season, one of Glover's two wins came when he shot -20 at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Glover placed 49th in the FedExCup standings with 885 points last season.

    Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking sixth in the field at 4.076.
    • Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.629.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.310 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.414, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.561) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.282-0.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5662.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.0611.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.344-2.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.4440.287

    Glover's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3971-70-70-70-316
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-79+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5169-74-71-72-29
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3667-72-73-73+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4575-69-73-69-211
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-79+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7972-66-70-72-42
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
