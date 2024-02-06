Lucas Glover Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Lucas Glover hits the links in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 coming off a 58th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his last competition.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last four trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Glover has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 43rd.
- Glover finished 39th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Glover's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Glover has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging -2.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Glover is averaging 0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Glover had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 last season, which ranked 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranked 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover ranked 15th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.566, while he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.50%.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 169th last season, while he averaged 29.18 putts per round (129th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.9
|282.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.50%
|59.15%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|32
|24.00%
|27.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.22%
|10.78%
Glover's Best Finishes
- Glover took part in 32 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 65.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season, one of Glover's two wins came when he shot -20 at the Wyndham Championship.
- Glover placed 49th in the FedExCup standings with 885 points last season.
Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking sixth in the field at 4.076.
- Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.629.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.310 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.414, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.561) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.282
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.566
|2.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.061
|1.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.344
|-2.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.444
|0.287
Glover's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|71-70-70-70
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|69-74-71-72
|-2
|9
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|75-69-73-69
|-2
|11
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
