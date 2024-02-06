Kevin Yu Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Kevin Yu hits the links February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 58th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Yu is competing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Yu's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Yu has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Yu has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
- Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of -1.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 0.113 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yu had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.803 last season, which ranked sixth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu sported a 0.204 mark (66th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yu registered a -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 191st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 183rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.82, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 24.41% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|311.3
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.61%
|54.07%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|29.82
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|24
|24.41%
|27.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.08%
|11.48%
Yu's Best Finishes
- Last season Yu played 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Last season Yu put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot -27 and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
- Yu placed 99th in the FedExCup standings with 445 points last season.
Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking third in the field at 4.194.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he delivered a 4.616 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a 2.596 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.862, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.803
|1.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.204
|0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.033
|-1.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|191
|-0.804
|-1.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.236
|0.113
Yu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.