Kevin Yu Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking third in the field at 4.194.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he delivered a 4.616 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a 2.596 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.862, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.