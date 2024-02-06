PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Yu Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Kevin Yu hits the links February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 58th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Yu at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Yu is competing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Yu's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Yu has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Yu has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of -1.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 0.113 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Yu had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.803 last season, which ranked sixth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu sported a 0.204 mark (66th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Yu registered a -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 191st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 183rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.82, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 24.41% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance23311.3306.1
    Greens in Regulation %472.61%54.07%
    Putts Per Round18329.8230.6
    Par Breakers2424.41%27.04%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.08%11.48%

    Yu's Best Finishes

    • Last season Yu played 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Last season Yu put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot -27 and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
    • Yu placed 99th in the FedExCup standings with 445 points last season.

    Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking third in the field at 4.194.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he delivered a 4.616 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a 2.596 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.862, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.8031.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2040.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.033-1.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting191-0.804-1.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2360.113

    Yu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4965-67-71-69-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic670-67-65-66-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

