Justin Suh Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Justin Suh enters the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 after a 77th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Suh at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Suh is playing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Suh's Recent Performances
- Suh has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Suh has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 2.568 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -3.911 in his past five tournaments.
Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052 (86th) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Suh had a -0.068 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suh registered a 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 23.34% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|299.4
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.33%
|61.76%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.68
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|43
|23.34%
|29.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|14.52%
|13.73%
Suh's Best Finishes
- Suh participated in 31 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 26 occasions.
- Last season Suh put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -24 and finished fourth (three shots back of the winner).
- Suh's 548 points last season placed him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Suh put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Honda Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 4.277. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 6.185.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh produced his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.890. In that event, he finished sixth.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.125, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 59th in that event).
- Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.052
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.068
|-3.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|183
|-0.394
|-2.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.529
|2.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.119
|-3.911
Suh's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|40
|71-70-68-73
|-2
|16
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|66-64-70-71
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|69-73-73-71
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|73
|73-67-74-78
|+8
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-68-73-74
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.