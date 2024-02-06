Justin Suh Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Suh put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Honda Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 4.277. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 6.185.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh produced his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.890. In that event, he finished sixth.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.125, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 59th in that event).