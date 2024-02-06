PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Joseph Bramlett will compete February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his most recent tournament he finished 25th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting -6 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Bramlett finished 53rd (with a score of -2) in his only appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2022).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Bramlett's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Bramlett has an average finish of 39th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Joseph Bramlett has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has an average of 0.764 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 0.946 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bramlett had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 last season, which ranked 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (312.4 yards) ranked 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bramlett ranked 37th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.368, while he ranked 63rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.33%.
    • On the greens, Bramlett's -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 160th last season, while he averaged 29.16 putts per round (124th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance18312.4300.4
    Greens in Regulation %6368.33%52.22%
    Putts Per Round12429.1628.9
    Par Breakers8622.08%21.85%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.61%12.96%

    Bramlett's Best Finishes

    • Bramlett teed off in 25 tournaments last season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Bramlett's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -13 and finished 10th in that event.
    • Bramlett ranked 89th in the FedExCup standings with 489 points last season.

    Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.817 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.626 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett delivered his best performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.340.
    • At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.235, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2260.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3681.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.157-0.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.2970.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.4540.946

    Bramlett's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic5565-73-74-68E6
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-78+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3671-72-71-71+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1068-70-67-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4072-69-72-69-215
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1968-67-67-66-1644
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-70-70-75E51
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.