Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.817 (he finished 12th in that event).

Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.626 mark ranked fourth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett delivered his best performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.340.

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.235, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.