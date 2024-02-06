Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Joseph Bramlett will compete February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his most recent tournament he finished 25th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting -6 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Bramlett finished 53rd (with a score of -2) in his only appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2022).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Bramlett's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Bramlett has an average finish of 39th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.764 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 0.946 in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bramlett had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 last season, which ranked 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (312.4 yards) ranked 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bramlett ranked 37th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.368, while he ranked 63rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.33%.
- On the greens, Bramlett's -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 160th last season, while he averaged 29.16 putts per round (124th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|312.4
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.33%
|52.22%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|86
|22.08%
|21.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.61%
|12.96%
Bramlett's Best Finishes
- Bramlett teed off in 25 tournaments last season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Bramlett's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -13 and finished 10th in that event.
- Bramlett ranked 89th in the FedExCup standings with 489 points last season.
Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.817 (he finished 12th in that event).
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.626 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett delivered his best performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.340.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.235, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.226
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.368
|1.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.157
|-0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.297
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.454
|0.946
Bramlett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|55
|65-73-74-68
|E
|6
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|68-70-67-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-69-72-69
|-2
|15
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.