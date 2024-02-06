Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.167.

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.626. He finished 56th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas delivered his best effort last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.545.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.294). That ranked 11th in the field.