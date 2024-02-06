Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
When he hits the links February 8-11, Jhonattan Vegas will try to build upon his last performance in the WM Phoenix Open. In 2023, he shot -6 and placed 23rd at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Vegas has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -6 and finishing 23rd.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Vegas' Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Vegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Vegas is averaging -2.870 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Vegas has an average of -3.807 in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.7
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.39%
|49.49%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.74
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.26%
|21.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.60%
|17.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Best Finishes
- Vegas participated in seven tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Vegas put up his best performance at The Honda Classic, where he finished 21st with a score of -5 (seven shots back of the winner).
- Vegas' 112 points last season placed him 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.167.
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.626. He finished 56th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas delivered his best effort last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.545.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.294). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023. That ranked 21st in the field.
Vegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.807
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|71-66-68-73
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|56
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|69-72-70-64
|-5
|39
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.