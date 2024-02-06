J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: J.B. Holmes of the United States waits to putt on the first green during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 15, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
J.B. Holmes enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Holmes' average finish has been 20th, and his average score -10, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Holmes last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +7.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Holmes' Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Holmes has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, J.B. Holmes has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Holmes is averaging -1.571 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Holmes has an average of -3.681 in his past five tournaments.
Holmes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.3
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|56.00%
|44.95%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.96
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.11%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.67%
|20.20%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' Best Finishes
- Holmes took part in 10 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 20% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Holmes had his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished 67th with a score of +8 (25 shots back of the winner).
- Holmes' 7 points last season placed him 238th in the FedExCup standings.
Holmes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Holmes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.611 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Holmes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he produced a 0.963 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Holmes delivered his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.735. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Holmes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.064, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- Holmes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.042) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Holmes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.681
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|67
|71-72-71-78
|+8
|4
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|71
|69-70-74-70
|+3
|3
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
