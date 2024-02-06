J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Holmes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.611 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Holmes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he produced a 0.963 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Holmes delivered his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.735. In that event, he missed the cut.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Holmes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.064, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.