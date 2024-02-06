PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg finished 57th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, shooting a E on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 8-11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Sigg finished 57th (with a score of E) in his only appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Sigg's Recent Performances

    • Sigg has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.
    • Greyson Sigg has averaged 286.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has an average of -1.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 1.426 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Sigg .

    Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Sigg had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 last season, which ranked 83rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranked 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg ranked 65th on TOUR with an average of 0.207 per round. Additionally, he ranked 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.26%.
    • On the greens, Sigg's 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 96th last season, while he averaged 29.07 putts per round (108th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance138295.8286.5
    Greens in Regulation %3869.26%60.76%
    Putts Per Round10829.0731.1
    Par Breakers12121.43%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.80%7.64%

    Sigg's Best Finishes

    • Sigg teed off in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Sigg had his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot -18 and finished eighth (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Sigg's 420 points last season placed him 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Sigg put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking 19th in the field at 2.377.
    • Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.983.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg posted his best effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.720. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.037, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.064-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2072.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0960.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.018-1.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3851.426

    Sigg's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5773-69-72-70E5
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC77-72+7--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-70+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6171-73-77-70+35
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5771-70-74-72+36
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1872-64-71-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-71-69-72-516
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1966-66-67-67-1443
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1365-70-66-68-1556
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

