Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Sigg has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.

Greyson Sigg has averaged 286.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Sigg has an average of -1.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.