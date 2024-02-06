Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg finished 57th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, shooting a E on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 8-11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Sigg finished 57th (with a score of E) in his only appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Sigg's Recent Performances
- Sigg has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.
- Greyson Sigg has averaged 286.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has an average of -1.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 1.426 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sigg had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 last season, which ranked 83rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranked 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg ranked 65th on TOUR with an average of 0.207 per round. Additionally, he ranked 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.26%.
- On the greens, Sigg's 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 96th last season, while he averaged 29.07 putts per round (108th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|295.8
|286.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.26%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.07
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|7.64%
Sigg's Best Finishes
- Sigg teed off in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Sigg had his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot -18 and finished eighth (11 shots back of the winner).
- Sigg's 420 points last season placed him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Sigg put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking 19th in the field at 2.377.
- Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.983.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg posted his best effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.720. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.037, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.064
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.207
|2.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.096
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.018
|-1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.385
|1.426
Sigg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|73-69-72-70
|E
|5
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|71-73-77-70
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|57
|71-70-74-72
|+3
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|72-64-71-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.