Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -15.

In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 288.5 yards in his past five starts.

Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.