Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines South Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Last competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Christiaan Bezuidenhout posted a 20th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Bezuidenhout has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +7.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -15.
- In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 288.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bezuidenhout has an average of 3.002 in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.380 last season (171st on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.4 yards) ranked 167th, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bezuidenhout ranked 77th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.151, while he ranked 156th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.11%.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 53rd last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 41st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|291.4
|288.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|65.11%
|50.98%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.53
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.22%
|29.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|12.86%
|9.15%
Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes
- Bezuidenhout teed off in 27 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Bezuidenhout had his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot -28 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Bezuidenhout collected 405 points last season, placing 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Honda Classic, where his 2.239 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he delivered a 5.095 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.948 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Bezuidenhout delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.119, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 19th in that event).
- Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.380
|-1.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.151
|2.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.205
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.239
|1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.215
|3.002
Bezuidenhout's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|58
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|68-71-67-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-73-69
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.