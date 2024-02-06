PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines South Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines South Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Last competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Christiaan Bezuidenhout posted a 20th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Bezuidenhout has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +7.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -15.
    • In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 288.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bezuidenhout has an average of 3.002 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.380 last season (171st on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.4 yards) ranked 167th, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bezuidenhout ranked 77th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.151, while he ranked 156th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.11%.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 53rd last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 41st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance167291.4288.5
    Greens in Regulation %15665.11%50.98%
    Putts Per Round4128.5327.5
    Par Breakers16120.22%29.08%
    Bogey Avoidance3512.86%9.15%

    Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes

    • Bezuidenhout teed off in 27 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Last season Bezuidenhout had his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot -28 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Bezuidenhout collected 405 points last season, placing 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Honda Classic, where his 2.239 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he delivered a 5.095 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.948 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Bezuidenhout delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.119, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 19th in that event).
    • Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.380-1.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1512.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.2050.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2391.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2153.002

    Bezuidenhout's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-73+7--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5871-72-71-72+26
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4268-71-67-72-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-77+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-69-74-761
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-73-69-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1971-68-71-64-1042
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2368-69-66-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-70-71-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3873-70-71-77+319
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5671-69-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.