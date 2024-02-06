Chad Ramey Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey will compete in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 78th-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Ramey has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +6.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Ramey's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Ramey has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Ramey has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.834 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.015 (104th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.3 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 155th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.239, while he ranked 107th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.83%.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 44th last season, while he averaged 28.82 putts per round (71st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.3
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|66.83%
|57.52%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|91
|22.00%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|14.41%
|14.05%
Ramey's Best Finishes
- Ramey did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 33 tournaments).
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Ramey had his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 12th with a score of -3 (four shots back of the winner).
- Ramey placed 117th in the FedExCup standings with 362 points last season.
Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking eighth in the field at 3.020.
- Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.119.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.803 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Ramey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.263, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 27th in that tournament).
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked 17th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.015
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.239
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.079
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.316
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.016
|-0.834
Ramey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|64-75-68-76
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|70-71-68-75
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
