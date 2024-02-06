PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey will compete in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 78th-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Ramey has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +6.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Ramey's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Ramey has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.834 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.015 (104th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.3 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 155th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.239, while he ranked 107th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.83%.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 44th last season, while he averaged 28.82 putts per round (71st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance148294.3297.3
    Greens in Regulation %10766.83%57.52%
    Putts Per Round7128.8229.1
    Par Breakers9122.00%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance12414.41%14.05%

    Ramey's Best Finishes

    • Ramey did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 33 tournaments).
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Ramey had his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 12th with a score of -3 (four shots back of the winner).
    • Ramey placed 117th in the FedExCup standings with 362 points last season.

    Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking eighth in the field at 3.020.
    • Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.119.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.803 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Ramey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.263, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 27th in that tournament).
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0150.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.239-0.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.079-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3160.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.016-0.834

    Ramey's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC78-70+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC70-72+2--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2764-75-68-76-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2770-71-68-75E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-74+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-71-70-71-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-71-69-67-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

