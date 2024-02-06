Chad Ramey Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five events, Ramey has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.

Ramey has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.