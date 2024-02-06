Carson Young Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Carson Young concluded the weekend at -1, good for a 56th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 aiming for a higher finish.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Young's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Young's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Young has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
- Carson Young has averaged 286.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -1.755 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -1.157 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season, which ranked 81st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 142nd, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranked 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 93rd on TOUR with an average of 0.066 per round. Additionally, he ranked 27th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.58%.
- On the greens, Young's 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 71st on TOUR last season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranked 135th. He broke par 21.60% of the time (110th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.6
|286.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|69.58%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.22
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|110
|21.60%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|13.69%
|10.49%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young teed off in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Young's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
- With 397 points last season, Young finished 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.226. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 4.626 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.145 (he finished 14th in that event).
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.318), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.730) at the Travelers Championship in June 2023. That ranked 15th in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|-0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.066
|1.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|185
|-0.425
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.124
|-1.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.149
|-1.157
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|65-70-73-69
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|63-67-71-71
|-16
|93
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|9
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|67-71-65-69
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-68-63-66
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-66-65-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.