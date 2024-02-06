Carson Young Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.226. He finished 19th in that tournament.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 4.626 mark ranked 12th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.145 (he finished 14th in that event).

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.318), which ranked eighth in the field.