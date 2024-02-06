Carl Yuan Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Yuan has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Yuan has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.

Yuan has an average of 0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.