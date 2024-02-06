Carl Yuan Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Carl Yuan struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is trying for a better outcome in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Yuan's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Yuan's Recent Performances
- Yuan has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Yuan has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Yuan has an average of 0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging 2.850 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yuan put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.171 last season, which ranked 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranked 47th, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranked 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yuan sported a -0.164 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 67.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 132nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranked 117th. He broke par 23.02% of the time (53rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.8
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.26%
|59.15%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.11
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|53
|23.02%
|26.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|14.88%
|10.13%
Yuan's Best Finishes
- Yuan teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 46.4%.
- Last season Yuan had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -20 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
- Yuan placed 156th in the FedExCup standings with 199 points last season.
Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.293 mark ranked third in the field.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.564. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he put up a 2.404 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.337, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023. That ranked sixth in the field.
Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.171
|1.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.164
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.212
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.148
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.351
|2.850
Yuan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|72-70-74-74
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.