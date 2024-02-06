Callum Tarren Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Callum Tarren missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. He'll be after a better result February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Tarren has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +6.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Tarren's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Tarren has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren has an average of -1.668 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -2.555 in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tarren had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 64th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (312.0 yards) ranked 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tarren sported a 0.168 mark (73rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 141st on TOUR last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd. He broke par 21.44% of the time (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|312.0
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|67.68%
|53.54%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.29
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|119
|21.44%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.58%
|10.61%
Tarren's Best Finishes
- Tarren teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 44.1%.
- Last season Tarren's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -13 and finished seventh.
- Tarren compiled 474 points last season, which ranked him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.674 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he put up a 5.575 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.013, which was his best last season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.131) in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.188
|-1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.168
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.229
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.188
|-1.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.061
|-2.555
Tarren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-71-72-74
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|71-67-79-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.