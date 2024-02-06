Callum Tarren Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371. He finished 29th in that tournament.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.674 (he finished 29th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he put up a 5.575 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.013, which was his best last season. That ranked 16th in the field.