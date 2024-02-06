PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Callum Tarren Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Callum Tarren missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. He'll be after a better result February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Tarren has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +6.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Tarren's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Tarren has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren has an average of -1.668 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -2.555 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Tarren had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 64th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (312.0 yards) ranked 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tarren sported a 0.168 mark (73rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 141st on TOUR last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd. He broke par 21.44% of the time (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance19312.0306.9
    Greens in Regulation %8367.68%53.54%
    Putts Per Round14229.2931.4
    Par Breakers11921.44%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.58%10.61%

    Tarren's Best Finishes

    • Tarren teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 44.1%.
    • Last season Tarren's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -13 and finished seventh.
    • Tarren compiled 474 points last season, which ranked him 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.674 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he put up a 5.575 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.013, which was his best last season. That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.131) in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.188-1.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1680.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.2290.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.188-1.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.061-2.555

    Tarren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-80+10--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC75-72+7--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-76+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-77+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-71-72-74+34
    May 18-21PGA Championship2971-67-79-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

