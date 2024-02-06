Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.197. He finished 14th in that tournament.

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 5.575 mark ranked fourth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.616 (he finished 44th in that tournament).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.899, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.