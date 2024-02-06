PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Byeong Hun An will play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his most recent tournament he finished 31st in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting -7 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for An at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, An has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • An finished 53rd (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2021).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    An's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, An has finished in the top five twice.
    • An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging 0.203 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging 2.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on An .

    An's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • An put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.447 last season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.6 yards) ranked eighth, while his 52.2% driving accuracy average ranked 178th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An sported a 0.048 mark (98th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, An registered a -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 144th on TOUR, while he ranked fourth with a putts-per-round average of 28.03. He broke par 22.80% of the time (63rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance8315.6309.4
    Greens in Regulation %17064.13%72.51%
    Putts Per Round428.0328.5
    Par Breakers6322.80%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.59%9.65%

    An's Best Finishes

    • An last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 76.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season An's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot -27 and finished second in that event.
    • An accumulated 1041 points last season, which placed him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    An's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.197. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 5.575 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.616 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.899, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked second in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4472.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.048-0.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.3961.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.1940.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6982.332

    An's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2170-65-67-73-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3571-70-70-73-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4568-71-73-74+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open670-71-68-69-1092
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-69-73-64-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1467-67-68-65-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

