Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Byeong Hun An will play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his most recent tournament he finished 31st in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting -7 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, An has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 23rd.
- An finished 53rd (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2021).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
An's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, An has finished in the top five twice.
- An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging 0.203 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging 2.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- An put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.447 last season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.6 yards) ranked eighth, while his 52.2% driving accuracy average ranked 178th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An sported a 0.048 mark (98th on TOUR).
- On the greens, An registered a -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 144th on TOUR, while he ranked fourth with a putts-per-round average of 28.03. He broke par 22.80% of the time (63rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|315.6
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|64.13%
|72.51%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|28.03
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|63
|22.80%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.59%
|9.65%
An's Best Finishes
- An last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 76.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season An's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot -27 and finished second in that event.
- An accumulated 1041 points last season, which placed him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
An's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.197. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 5.575 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.616 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.899, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked second in the field.
An's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.447
|2.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.048
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.396
|1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.194
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.698
|2.332
An's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|70-65-67-73
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|68-71-73-74
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|70-71-68-69
|-10
|92
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-69-73-64
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.