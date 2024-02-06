Brendon Todd Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 33rd in the field at 1.707. In that event, he finished 27th.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 7.020 mark ranked second in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he posted a 4.367 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.315, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished sixth in that event).