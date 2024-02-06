PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brendon Todd Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brendon Todd enters the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 after a 58th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Todd at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Todd has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 24th.
    • Todd last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +5.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Todd's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Todd has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Todd has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 277.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Todd is averaging 0.217 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd is averaging 1.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Todd put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 last season (164th on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.0 yards) ranked 188th, while his 67.9% driving accuracy average ranked eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd had a 0.200 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Todd delivered a 0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 22nd on TOUR, while he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 28.12. He broke par 22.76% of the time (65th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance188282.0277.0
    Greens in Regulation %12866.19%75.15%
    Putts Per Round728.1228.8
    Par Breakers6522.76%26.61%
    Bogey Avoidance711.59%8.48%

    Todd's Best Finishes

    • Todd participated in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Todd put up his best performance at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. He shot -19 and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
    • Todd compiled 973 points last season, which placed him 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 33rd in the field at 1.707. In that event, he finished 27th.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 7.020 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he posted a 4.367 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.315, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.348-2.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.2002.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4540.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4410.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.7351.147

    Todd's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-73+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3975-69-76-69+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2771-69-74-69-531
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-67-75-76E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-67-68-75-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-68-65-71-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-71-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
