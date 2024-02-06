Brandon Wu Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu will compete February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his most recent tournament he took 47th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting -5 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Wu has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -1 and finishing 50th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Wu's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 288.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 1.463 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 70th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranked 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu ranked 84th on TOUR with a mark of 0.113.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|288.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.65%
|60.80%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|56
|22.95%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|13.86%
|7.72%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu participated in 34 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 67.6%.
- Last season Wu's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -19 and finished third in that event.
- Wu placed 55th in the FedExCup standings with 763 points last season.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.863. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.525. He finished 14th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.716 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.427, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in April 2023. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.159
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.113
|1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.004
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.161
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.107
|1.463
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|72-70-72-69
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-68-70-65
|-6
|51
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-69-69-71
|-6
|46
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-72-73-74
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|66-64-67-68
|-19
|190
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.