5H AGO

Brandon Wu Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu will compete February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his most recent tournament he took 47th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting -5 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Wu at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Wu has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -1 and finishing 50th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 288.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 1.463 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 70th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranked 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu ranked 84th on TOUR with a mark of 0.113.
    • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance140295.7288.5
    Greens in Regulation %4968.65%60.80%
    Putts Per Round7928.9128.3
    Par Breakers5622.95%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance9113.86%7.72%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu participated in 34 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 67.6%.
    • Last season Wu's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -19 and finished third in that event.
    • Wu placed 55th in the FedExCup standings with 763 points last season.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.863. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.525. He finished 14th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.716 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.427, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in April 2023. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1590.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1131.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.004-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.1610.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.1071.463

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5072-70-72-69-17
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-68-70-65-651
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-69-69-71-646
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5871-72-73-74+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta366-64-67-68-19190
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2370-68-67-64-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

