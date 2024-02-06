Brandon Wu Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.863. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.525. He finished 14th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.716 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.427, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.