Ben Taylor Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five events, Taylor has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.

Ben Taylor has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting.