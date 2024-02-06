Ben Taylor Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Ben Taylor of England plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Ben Taylor concluded the weekend at E, good for a 64th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 looking for a higher finish.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Taylor's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Taylor's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Taylor has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Ben Taylor has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -4.666 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.452 last season, which ranked 181st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th, and his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranked 185th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.085.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 32nd last season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranked 94th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|64.78%
|48.72%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|162
|20.18%
|18.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|15.57%
|14.10%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor took part in 34 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 18 times (52.9%).
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -9 and finished fifth in that event.
- With 592 points last season, Taylor ranked 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his 2.924 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.820.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor produced his best effort last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.306.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.201, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.452
|-1.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.085
|-2.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.033
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.381
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.122
|-4.666
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|58
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|72-71-71-76
|+2
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|72-72-78-71
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.