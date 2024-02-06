PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Martin Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Ben Martin enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 37th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Martin has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2017. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Martin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 40th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
    • Off the tee, Ben Martin has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin is averaging 0.501 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.423 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Martin put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 last season (88th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 154th, while his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranked 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Martin ranked 45th on TOUR with an average of 0.318 per round. Additionally, he ranked 66th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.23%.
    • On the greens, Martin's 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 91st last season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranked 82nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance154293.9288.3
    Greens in Regulation %6668.23%54.51%
    Putts Per Round8228.9229.2
    Par Breakers7122.60%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.43%7.64%

    Martin's Best Finishes

    • Last season Martin participated in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Martin had his best performance at The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot -9 and finished fifth (three shots back of the winner).
    • Martin collected 387 points last season, placing 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Martin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.680.
    • Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he produced a 7.077 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin put up his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.402.
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Martin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.282 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0480.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.318-0.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.330-0.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0280.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.065-0.423

    Martin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic569-64-70-68-993
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5471-74-72-70-17
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-71-73-73+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship866-72-69-68-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1070-70-73-67-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-68-70-69-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4668-66-73-71-610
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-69-68-79+55
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6367-68-69-72-44
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-67-67-73-310
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-72-66-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2765-70-66-69-14--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express5668-64-67-75-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3773-67-72-72-417

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

