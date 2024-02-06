Ben Martin Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Ben Martin enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 37th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Martin has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2017. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Martin's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
- Off the tee, Ben Martin has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Martin is averaging 0.501 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.423 Strokes Gained: Total.
Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Martin put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 last season (88th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 154th, while his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranked 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Martin ranked 45th on TOUR with an average of 0.318 per round. Additionally, he ranked 66th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.23%.
- On the greens, Martin's 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 91st last season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranked 82nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.9
|288.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|68.23%
|54.51%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.92
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|71
|22.60%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.43%
|7.64%
Martin's Best Finishes
- Last season Martin participated in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Martin had his best performance at The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot -9 and finished fifth (three shots back of the winner).
- Martin collected 387 points last season, placing 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Martin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.680.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he produced a 7.077 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin put up his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.402.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Martin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.282 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.048
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.318
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.330
|-0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.028
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.065
|-0.423
Martin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|69-64-70-68
|-9
|93
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-74-72-70
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|70-70-73-67
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|68-66-73-71
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|73-67-72-72
|-4
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.