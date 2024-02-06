Ben Martin Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Martin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.680.

Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he produced a 7.077 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin put up his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.402.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Martin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.282 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.