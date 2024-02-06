Alexander Björk Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Alexander Björk hits the links February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 70th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Björk's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Björk's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Björk has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Björk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- Alexander Björk has averaged 277.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Björk is averaging 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Björk is averaging -2.376 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Björk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|281.8
|277.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.75%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.25
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.97%
|13.58%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's Best Finishes
- Björk did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in two tournaments).
- In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
- Last season Björk had his best performance at The American Express, where he finished 11th with a score of -23 (six shots back of the winner).
Björk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a -2.826 mark, which ranked him 72nd in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Björk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.100.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -2.743 mark ranked 71st in the field.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.970). That ranked 30th in the field.
- Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked 35th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).
Björk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.376
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|72-66-80-71
|+1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.