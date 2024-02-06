Alexander Björk Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a -2.826 mark, which ranked him 72nd in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

Björk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.100.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -2.743 mark ranked 71st in the field.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.970). That ranked 30th in the field.