Alex Noren Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he put up a 3.318 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 7.094 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren produced his best mark last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.265. In that tournament, he finished 36th.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Noren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.342, his best mark last season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 38th in that event).