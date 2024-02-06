Alex Noren Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his most recent competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Alex Noren ended the weekend at -8, good for a 26th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 aiming for better results.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last two trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Noren has an average score of -14, with an average finish of sixth.
- Noren last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Noren's Recent Performances
- Noren has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Noren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 289.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has an average of 1.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 1.376 in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.378 (170th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Noren sported a 0.162 mark (74th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a putts-per-round average of 28.61, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.2
|289.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|66.18%
|61.40%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.61
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|145
|20.65%
|26.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.10%
|5.56%
Noren's Best Finishes
- Last season Noren took part in 28 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 64.3%.
- Last season Noren's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -22 and finished second.
- With 437 points last season, Noren finished 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he put up a 3.318 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 7.094 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren produced his best mark last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.265. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Noren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.342, his best mark last season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 38th in that event).
- Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.614) in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.378
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.162
|0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.341
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.475
|1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.601
|1.376
Noren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|73-73-70-75
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|68-69-74-69
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.