Adam Svensson Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his tournament at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Adam Svensson posted a 47th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 WM Phoenix Open trying for better results.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Svensson has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +5.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Svensson's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Svensson has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 291.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of -0.731 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging 1.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season (59th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranked 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson ranked 50th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.278, while he ranked 73rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.94%.
- On the greens, Svensson's 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 59th on TOUR last season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranked 77th. He broke par 22.50% of the time (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.94%
|77.12%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.90
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|78
|22.50%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|10.13%
Svensson's Best Finishes
- Svensson, who took part in 34 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 79.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (27 cuts made).
- Last season Svensson's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he won the title with a score of -19.
- Svensson collected 1014 points last season, placing 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.492.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.278.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson put up his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.645.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 12.983, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.357) in November 2022 at The RSM Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.278
|2.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.062
|-0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.217
|-0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.758
|1.562
Svensson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|67-71-68-69
|-9
|78
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|70-66-69-74
|-1
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-73-69-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-67-75-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.