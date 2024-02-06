Adam Svensson Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.492.

Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.278.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson put up his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.645.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 12.983, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).