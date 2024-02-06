PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Svensson Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    In his tournament at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Adam Svensson posted a 47th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 WM Phoenix Open trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Svensson has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +5.
    • With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Svensson's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Svensson has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 291.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.731 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging 1.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season (59th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranked 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson ranked 50th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.278, while he ranked 73rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.94%.
    • On the greens, Svensson's 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 59th on TOUR last season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranked 77th. He broke par 22.50% of the time (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance134296.2291.0
    Greens in Regulation %7367.94%77.12%
    Putts Per Round7728.9029.7
    Par Breakers7822.50%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.80%10.13%

    Svensson's Best Finishes

    • Svensson, who took part in 34 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 79.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (27 cuts made).
    • Last season Svensson's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he won the title with a score of -19.
    • Svensson collected 1014 points last season, placing 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.492.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.278.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson put up his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.645.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 12.983, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.357) in November 2022 at The RSM Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2000.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2782.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.062-0.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.217-0.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7581.562

    Svensson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational967-71-68-69-978
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4970-66-69-74-18
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2472-73-69-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-67-75-71-761
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-80+11--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-67-70-70-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-70-75-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

