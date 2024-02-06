Adam Schenk Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 26, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Adam Schenk ended the weekend at -5, good for a 47th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 looking for a better finish.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Schenk's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score -6, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2023, Schenk finished 23rd (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Schenk has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Schenk is averaging 0.831 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging 1.960 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schenk put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 last season, which ranked 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranked 54th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk sported a 0.293 mark (48th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schenk registered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.6
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|67.74%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|140
|20.92%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.40%
|8.33%
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk took part in 36 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times.
- Last season Schenk had his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot -9 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Schenk earned 1213 points last season, which ranked him 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.794. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.262 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.909 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.572), which ranked third in the field.
- Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.681) at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.056
|1.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.293
|-0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|0.001
|0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.344
|0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.694
|1.960
Schenk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|70-67-71-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-70-72-73
|E
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|67-68-71-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-75-72-72
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|2
|66-69-70-70
|-9
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
