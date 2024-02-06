PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 26, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Adam Schenk ended the weekend at -5, good for a 47th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 looking for a better finish.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Schenk's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score -6, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In 2023, Schenk finished 23rd (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Schenk has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schenk is averaging 0.831 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk is averaging 1.960 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schenk put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 last season, which ranked 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranked 54th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk sported a 0.293 mark (48th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schenk registered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance54305.6293.3
    Greens in Regulation %8167.74%63.58%
    Putts Per Round13329.2129.5
    Par Breakers14020.92%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance5513.40%8.33%

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk took part in 36 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times.
    • Last season Schenk had his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot -9 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Schenk earned 1213 points last season, which ranked him 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.794. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.262 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.909 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.572), which ranked third in the field.
    • Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.681) at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0561.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.293-0.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1120.0010.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3440.831
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6941.960

    Schenk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2370-67-71-70-635
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5069-70-72-73E8
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4267-68-71-72-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3168-75-72-72-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship266-69-70-70-9300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3171-69-69-68-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

