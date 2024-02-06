Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Adam Hadwin shot -10 and placed 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale February 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Hadwin has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 28th.
- In 2023, Hadwin finished 10th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Hadwin's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Hadwin has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -18.
- Adam Hadwin has averaged 299.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of 1.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of 2.775 in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadwin delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season, which ranked 103rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranked 140th, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin sported a 0.210 mark (64th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadwin registered a 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.60, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|67.61%
|59.15%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.60
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|93
|21.97%
|33.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.44%
|8.82%
Hadwin's Best Finishes
- Hadwin last season played 26 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Hadwin's best performance came when he shot -19 and finished second at the Shriners Children's Open.
- With 908 points last season, Hadwin finished 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.036.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 7.615. In that event, he finished seventh.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.786. He finished second in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.829 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.011
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.210
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.065
|0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.445
|1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.709
|2.775
Hadwin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|66-66-71-71
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|66
|67-73-75-75
|+6
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|71-70-69-71
|-7
|61
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.