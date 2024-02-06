Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.036.

Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 7.615. In that event, he finished seventh.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.786. He finished second in that event.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.829 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.