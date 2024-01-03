PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Wyndham Clark will appear in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a 19th-place finish in Nassau, Bahamas at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • This is Clark's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Clark's Recent Performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has an average of 2.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 0.344 in his past five tournaments.
    Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance15313.5308.0
    Greens in Regulation %8067.76%52.22%
    Putts Per Round2828.4028.2
    Par Breakers2824.35%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.80%14.44%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Clark's Best Finishes

    • Clark took part in 28 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 25 times (89.3%).
    • Last season, one of Clark's two wins came when he shot -19 at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • With 1944 points last season, Clark ranked fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.139-1.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.436-0.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2551.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3702.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.2010.344

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Clark's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship4372-69-69-73-510
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-66-68-67-847
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2966-70-71-72-527
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open1666-68-68-73-548
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1071-65-66-66-1465
    January 19-22The American Express5070-71-64-69-148
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3768-74-76-71+116
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1068-67-70-69-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3371-72-68-70-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3470-72-76-70E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2769-73-69-72-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship572-66-70-70-6110
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship669-65-69-70-1560
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2967-73-66-70-829
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2473-67-69-65-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship167-67-63-68-19500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-71+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-71-70-76-164
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Sentry.

