Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: The Sentry

Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Clark has an average of 2.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.