Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: The Sentry
Wyndham Clark will appear in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a 19th-place finish in Nassau, Bahamas at the Hero World Challenge.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Clark's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Clark's Recent Performances
- Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has an average of 2.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 0.344 in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|313.5
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.76%
|52.22%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.40
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|28
|24.35%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|14.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Clark's Best Finishes
- Clark took part in 28 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 25 times (89.3%).
- Last season, one of Clark's two wins came when he shot -19 at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- With 1944 points last season, Clark ranked fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.139
|-1.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.436
|-0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.255
|1.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.370
|2.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.201
|0.344
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Clark's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|47
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|29
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|27
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|16
|66-68-68-73
|-5
|48
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|10
|71-65-66-66
|-14
|65
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|50
|70-71-64-69
|-14
|8
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-74-76-71
|+1
|16
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|70-72-76-70
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|69-73-69-72
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-66-70-70
|-6
|110
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|60
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|29
|67-73-66-70
|-8
|29
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|73-67-69-65
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-67-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.