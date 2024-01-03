PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Tyrrell Hatton Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyrrell Hatton Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Tyrrell Hatton enters the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 coming off a 16th-place finish in the TOUR Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Hatton at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • This is Hatton's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Hatton's Recent Performances

    • Hatton has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Hatton has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 1.553 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hatton .

    Hatton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance48306.5304.5
    Greens in Regulation %12366.38%68.33%
    Putts Per Round2328.3328.7
    Par Breakers4623.22%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.46%12.22%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hatton's Best Finishes

    • Hatton teed off in 20 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Hatton's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he shot -12 and finished second.
    • With 1381 points last season, Hatton finished 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hatton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5330.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.419-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1280.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5970.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.6781.553

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hatton's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4570-70-70-68-29
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1367-68-71-69-955
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open670-67-67-69-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4070-71-70-71-216
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard471-72-66-72-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship272-71-68-65-12330
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3471-73-72-76+423
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-70-70-66-1042
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship369-65-68-70-12163
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson568-67-65-64-20100
    May 18-21PGA Championship1577-68-69-67+159
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-71-73-72-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open372-64-72-64-16145
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-67-69-72+233
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-62-71-69-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship2071-73-68-71-149
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4372-67-69-68-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship3470-72-68-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1664-67-72-69-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.