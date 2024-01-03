Tyrrell Hatton Betting Profile: The Sentry

Hatton has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Hatton has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting.