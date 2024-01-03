Tyrrell Hatton Betting Profile: The Sentry
Tyrrell Hatton enters the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 coming off a 16th-place finish in the TOUR Championship in his last competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Hatton's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Hatton's Recent Performances
- Hatton has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Hatton has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 1.553 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hatton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|306.5
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|66.38%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|46
|23.22%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.46%
|12.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hatton's Best Finishes
- Hatton teed off in 20 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Hatton's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he shot -12 and finished second.
- With 1381 points last season, Hatton finished 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Hatton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.419
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.128
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.597
|0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.678
|1.553
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hatton's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|45
|70-70-70-68
|-2
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|13
|67-68-71-69
|-9
|55
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|70-67-67-69
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|40
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|16
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|71-72-66-72
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-71-68-65
|-12
|330
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-70-70-66
|-10
|42
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|69-65-68-70
|-12
|163
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|68-67-65-64
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|77-68-69-67
|+1
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-71-73-72
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|72-64-72-64
|-16
|145
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-67-69-72
|+2
|33
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-62-71-69
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|71-73-68-71
|-1
|49
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|72-67-69-68
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|70-72-68-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|64-67-72-69
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.