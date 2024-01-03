PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tony Finau Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Tony Finau looks for a better result in the 2024 The Sentry after he placed seventh shooting -21 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Finau at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Over his last four trips to The Sentry, Finau has an average score of -16, with an average finish of 17th.
    • Finau last participated in The Sentry in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of -21.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Finau's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Finau has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Finau is averaging -2.669 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of -0.848 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance66304.2302.7
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%57.22%
    Putts Per Round11929.1430.0
    Par Breakers926.19%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance13014.55%13.33%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Finau's Best Finishes

    • Finau last season participated in 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season, one of Finau's two wins came when he shot -24 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Finau placed 10th in the FedExCup standings with 1655 points last season.

    Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.288-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7892.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.178-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.133-2.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.124-0.848

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Finau's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open165-62-68-69-16500
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge772-72-70-68-6--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions767-69-69-66-2186
    January 19-22The American Express1669-67-65-66-2152
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open973-71-64-73-778
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1470-68-67-71-852
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2072-69-71-67-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2470-72-71-73-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-72-66-71-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2669-74-73-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-70-69-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta165-64-65-66-24500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2371-69-70-69-536
    May 18-21PGA Championship7272-73-73-77+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

