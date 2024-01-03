Tony Finau Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five events, Finau has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.

Finau is averaging -2.669 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.