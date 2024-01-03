Tony Finau Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Tony Finau looks for a better result in the 2024 The Sentry after he placed seventh shooting -21 in this tournament in 2023.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Over his last four trips to The Sentry, Finau has an average score of -16, with an average finish of 17th.
- Finau last participated in The Sentry in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of -21.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Finau's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Finau has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Finau is averaging -2.669 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of -0.848 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|9
|26.19%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|14.55%
|13.33%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Finau's Best Finishes
- Finau last season participated in 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season, one of Finau's two wins came when he shot -24 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Finau placed 10th in the FedExCup standings with 1655 points last season.
Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.288
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.789
|2.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-2.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.124
|-0.848
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Finau's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|1
|65-62-68-69
|-16
|500
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|72-72-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|7
|67-69-69-66
|-21
|86
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|16
|69-67-65-66
|-21
|52
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-71-64-73
|-7
|78
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|72-69-71-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|70-72-71-73
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-72-66-71
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|69-74-73-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|65-64-65-66
|-24
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.