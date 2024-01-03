Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: The Sentry
Last competition at the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, Tommy Fleetwood carded a sixth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry trying for better results.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Fleetwood is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Fleetwood's Recent Performances
- Fleetwood has posted one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Fleetwood has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
- In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 2.589 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fleetwood is averaging 5.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|64.56%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|28.07
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|42
|23.35%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|13.74%
|10.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fleetwood's Best Finishes
- Fleetwood last season participated in 21 tournaments, earning six top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Fleetwood's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot -32 and finished second.
- Fleetwood compiled 1184 points last season, which placed him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.388
|1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.462
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.355
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.493
|2.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.699
|5.053
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fleetwood's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|53
|70-71-69-69
|-1
|6
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|4
|73-66-66-65
|-14
|123
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|71-76-72-76
|+7
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-70-71-70
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|72-70-65-76
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|163
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|33
|72-71-74-74
|+3
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|65-71-67-70
|-11
|105
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|51
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|300
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Sentry.
