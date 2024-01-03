Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: The Sentry

Fleetwood has posted one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

Fleetwood has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.

In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 2.589 Strokes Gained: Putting.