Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: The Sentry

Betting Profile

    Last competition at the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, Tommy Fleetwood carded a sixth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry trying for better results.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Fleetwood is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Fleetwood's Recent Performances

    • Fleetwood has posted one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Fleetwood has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 2.589 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 5.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81302.3301.2
    Greens in Regulation %16564.56%68.33%
    Putts Per Round628.0728.1
    Par Breakers4223.35%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance8113.74%10.00%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Fleetwood's Best Finishes

    • Fleetwood last season participated in 21 tournaments, earning six top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Fleetwood's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot -32 and finished second.
    • Fleetwood compiled 1184 points last season, which placed him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3881.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4620.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3550.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4932.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.6995.053

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Fleetwood's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5370-71-69-69-16
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina473-66-66-65-14123
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge2071-76-72-76+7--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-70-71-70-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6173-71-74-73+35
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2772-70-65-76-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship368-69-69-70-8163
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3372-71-74-74+327
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-65-68-71-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship565-71-67-70-11105
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-71-68-71+251
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open270-70-64-67-32300
    June 15-18U.S. Open573-69-70-63-5110
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-66-63-72-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Sentry.

