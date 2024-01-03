PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tom Kim Betting Profile: The Sentry

Betting Profile

    Tom Kim looks to repeat his winning performance from the Shriners Children's Open in his most recent competition when he competes in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Kim has played The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished fifth, posting a score of -22.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • Tom Kim has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.421 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 4.318 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance121297.6297.1
    Greens in Regulation %2969.51%67.22%
    Putts Per Round5928.7027.8
    Par Breakers1924.81%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance3112.72%11.67%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim last season played 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Kim had two wins, with one of them coming at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot -20.
    • Kim's 1422 points last season ranked him 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.128-0.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6550.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0500.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1153.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9494.318

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open165-67-62-66-24500
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2570-68-67-69-633
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1166-69-69-70-1068
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1069-72-74-69-4--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions565-69-68-68-22110
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-69+1--
    January 19-22The American Express669-62-67-67-2386
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5071-66-73-73-17
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4571-70-71-71-111
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3472-70-76-70E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5174-72-71-69-29
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1670-72-74-70-253
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3471-66-69-65-1318
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

