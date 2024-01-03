Tom Kim Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Tom Kim looks to repeat his winning performance from the Shriners Children's Open in his most recent competition when he competes in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Kim has played The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished fifth, posting a score of -22.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Tom Kim has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.421 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 4.318 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.6
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.51%
|67.22%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.72%
|11.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim last season played 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Kim had two wins, with one of them coming at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot -20.
- Kim's 1422 points last season ranked him 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.128
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.655
|0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.050
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.115
|3.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.949
|4.318
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|65-67-62-66
|-24
|500
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|25
|70-68-67-69
|-6
|33
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|11
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|68
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|69-72-74-69
|-4
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|5
|65-69-68-68
|-22
|110
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|6
|69-62-67-67
|-23
|86
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|71-66-73-73
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|45
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|72-70-76-70
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|74-72-71-69
|-2
|9
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-72-74-70
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.