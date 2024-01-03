Tom Kim Betting Profile: The Sentry

Kim has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.

Tom Kim has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.421 Strokes Gained: Putting.