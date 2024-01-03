Tom Hoge Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge looks to improve upon his third-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Hoge has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished third, posting a score of -23.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Hoge's Recent Performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoge is averaging 1.995 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 1.331 in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|295.9
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|67.36%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|39
|23.50%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.87%
|12.35%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoge's Best Finishes
- Hoge took part in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 69.7%.
- Last season Hoge's best performance came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He shot -23 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Hoge's 897 points last season placed him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.253
|-1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.706
|2.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.134
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.162
|1.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.482
|1.331
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoge's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|54
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|4
|63-72-65-64
|-20
|115
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|9
|70-66-65-69
|-10
|75
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|13
|68-67-70-70
|-9
|55
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|1
|60-60-62
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|3
|66-71-68-64
|-23
|170
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|68-70-67-67
|-8
|12
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|32
|71-66-68-66
|-17
|23
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|71-70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|67-71-68-71
|-7
|58
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|78-68-62-70
|-10
|180
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.