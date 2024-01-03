PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tom Hoge Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Tom Hoge looks to improve upon his third-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Hoge has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished third, posting a score of -23.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Hoge's Recent Performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoge is averaging 1.995 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 1.331 in his past five tournaments.
    Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance137295.9300.4
    Greens in Regulation %9267.36%65.74%
    Putts Per Round5228.6327.9
    Par Breakers3923.50%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance3612.87%12.35%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hoge's Best Finishes

    • Hoge took part in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 69.7%.
    • Last season Hoge's best performance came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He shot -23 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Hoge's 897 points last season placed him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.253-1.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.7062.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.134-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1621.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4821.331

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hoge's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship1269-70-70-70-954
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open463-72-65-64-20115
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP970-66-65-69-1075
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1368-67-70-70-955
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-73-3--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout160-60-62E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions366-71-68-64-23170
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4168-70-67-67-812
    January 19-22The American Express3271-66-68-66-1723
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4871-70-73-70-38
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1467-71-68-71-758
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship378-68-62-70-10180
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC74-74+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-75+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-69-69-67-1211
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

