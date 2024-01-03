Tom Hoge Betting Profile: The Sentry

Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.

Hoge is averaging 1.995 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.