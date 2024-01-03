Taylor Moore Betting Profile: The Sentry
Taylor Moore will compete in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a 21st-place finish in Chiba, Japan at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Moore is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Moore's Recent Performances
- Moore has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 317.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 0.699 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of -5.102 in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|307.1
|317.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|64.14%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.71
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|141
|20.85%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|14.19%
|16.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore, who took part in 30 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Moore's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -10.
- Moore placed 25th in the FedExCup standings with 1193 points last season.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.041
|-3.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.039
|-2.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|0.015
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.414
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.349
|-5.102
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Moore's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|36
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|17
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|24
|71-70-69-69
|-9
|33
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|70-66-65-70
|-9
|59
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|23
|67-69-67-75
|-6
|35
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-71
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|11
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|68
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|71-71-68-68
|-9
|51
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|69-70-67-70
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|73-72-70-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-75-65-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|1
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|73-72-70-78
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-67-67-70
|-12
|63
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.