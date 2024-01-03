PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sungjae Im Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Sungjae Im shot -19 and finished 13th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.

    Latest odds for Im at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Im's average finish has been ninth, and his average score -21, over his last three appearances at The Sentry.
    • Im finished 13th (with a score of -19) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Im's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Im has two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.
    • Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Sungjae Im has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 4.148 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance110299.3305.2
    Greens in Regulation %11866.45%68.61%
    Putts Per Round3928.5128.6
    Par Breakers2324.47%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.57%11.94%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Im's Best Finishes

    • Im teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times (80%).
    • Last season Im's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot -9 and finished fourth.
    • Im ranked 32nd in the FedExCup standings with 1098 points last season.

    Im's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4671.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0950.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.2791.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.2070.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.0494.148

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Im's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open765-70-63-67-1990
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2971-68-70-66-525
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina3467-70-74-69-421
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge874-71-70-68-5--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1366-72-65-70-1962
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 19-22The American Express1865-66-68-69-2046
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open468-74-67-70-9115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open670-67-67-69-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5669-69-74-73+16
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4267-71-70-70-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2171-71-72-71-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship675-69-64-72-889
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-76-67-72-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage766-72-66-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship869-66-68-72-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

