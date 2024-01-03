Sungjae Im Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Im has two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.

Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.

Sungjae Im has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Im has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.