Sungjae Im Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Sungjae Im shot -19 and finished 13th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Im's average finish has been ninth, and his average score -21, over his last three appearances at The Sentry.
- Im finished 13th (with a score of -19) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Im's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Im has two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.
- Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- Sungjae Im has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 4.148 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.3
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|66.45%
|68.61%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.51
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|23
|24.47%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.57%
|11.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Im's Best Finishes
- Im teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times (80%).
- Last season Im's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot -9 and finished fourth.
- Im ranked 32nd in the FedExCup standings with 1098 points last season.
Im's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.467
|1.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.095
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.279
|1.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.207
|0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.049
|4.148
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Im's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|65-70-63-67
|-19
|90
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|29
|71-68-70-66
|-5
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|34
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|21
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|74-71-70-68
|-5
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|13
|66-72-65-70
|-19
|62
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|18
|65-66-68-69
|-20
|46
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|68-74-67-70
|-9
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|70-67-67-69
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|56
|69-69-74-73
|+1
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|67-71-70-70
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|71-71-72-71
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|75-69-64-72
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-76-67-72
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.