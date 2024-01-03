Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 12: Si Woo Kim of South Korea walks from the 13th tee during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on October 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
When he hits the links January 4-7, Si Woo Kim will try to build upon his last performance in The Sentry. In 2022, he shot -17 and placed 23rd at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Over his last two trips to The Sentry, Kim has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 27th.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2022, he finished 23rd after posting a score of -17.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.478 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -1.815 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|296.9
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|65.89%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.57
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|119
|21.44%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|12.94%
|10.80%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim, who played 28 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 78.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot -18 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Kim placed 18th in the FedExCup standings with 1372 points last season.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.462
|1.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.321
|-1.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.201
|1.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.308
|-2.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.676
|-1.815
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|64-68-67-67
|-18
|83
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|45
|71-66-69-72
|-2
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|52
|67-74-73-71
|+1
|6
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|35
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|20
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|67-67-64-64
|-18
|500
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|22
|70-64-69-66
|-19
|38
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|69-73-72-73
|-1
|32
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|72-69-67-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|69-74-68-72
|-5
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|15
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|73-72-72-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|12
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|245
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.