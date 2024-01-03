PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: The Sentry

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 12: Si Woo Kim of South Korea walks from the 13th tee during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on October 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links January 4-7, Si Woo Kim will try to build upon his last performance in The Sentry. In 2022, he shot -17 and placed 23rd at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

    Latest odds for Kim at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Over his last two trips to The Sentry, Kim has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 27th.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2022, he finished 23rd after posting a score of -17.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.478 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -1.815 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance130296.9297.6
    Greens in Regulation %13465.89%67.28%
    Putts Per Round4628.5729.2
    Par Breakers11921.44%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance4012.94%10.80%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim, who played 28 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 78.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot -18 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Kim placed 18th in the FedExCup standings with 1372 points last season.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4621.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.321-1.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2011.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.308-2.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.676-1.815

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open864-68-67-67-1883
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4571-66-69-72-29
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5267-74-73-71+16
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3568-69-69-73-120
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii167-67-64-64-18500
    January 19-22The American Express2270-64-69-66-1938
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2569-73-72-73-132
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2372-69-67-70-635
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC76-71+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-74-74-70+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2769-74-68-72-531
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3969-74-72-70-315
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2973-72-72-72+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4368-72-70-73-112
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson265-66-68-63-22245
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
