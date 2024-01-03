Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: The Sentry

Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.

Si Woo Kim has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.478 Strokes Gained: Putting.