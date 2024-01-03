Sepp Straka Betting Profile: The Sentry

Straka has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 0.797 Strokes Gained: Putting.