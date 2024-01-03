PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sepp Straka Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Sepp Straka looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Straka has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished 21st, posting a score of -16.
    • With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Straka's Recent Performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 0.797 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -2.327 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105299.5307.0
    Greens in Regulation %6568.24%52.47%
    Putts Per Round10029.0228.9
    Par Breakers2524.40%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance16115.46%13.27%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Straka's Best Finishes

    • Straka participated in 30 tournaments last season, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times (73.3%).
    • Last season Straka's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he won the title with a score of -21.
    • Straka's 1413 points last season ranked him 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.010-0.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5091.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.242-3.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.2160.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.474-2.327

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Straka's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship269-66-69-67-31300
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4572-68-68-70-29
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina6271-70-73-73+35
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC78-67+5--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1069-74-70-71-4--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout860-69-62E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions2171-70-68-67-1645
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4570-71-70-72-111
    February 23-26The Honda Classic569-68-66-68-993
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-77+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6574-72-74-69+14
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2273-70-70-69-637
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4670-73-74-78+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-71+5--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship769-71-73-65-297
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-71-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-69-73-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

