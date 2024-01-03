Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: The Sentry

Scheffler has claimed victory once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging -3.461 Strokes Gained: Putting.