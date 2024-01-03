Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler enters the 2024 The Sentry after shooting -20 to win the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas in his last tournament.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Scheffler's average finish has been 10th, and his average score -19, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
- Scheffler finished seventh (with a score of -21) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Scheffler's Recent Performances
- Scheffler has claimed victory once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging -3.461 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Scheffler is averaging 3.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|310.3
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.43%
|60.28%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|28.28%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|11.11%
|11.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Scheffler's Best Finishes
- Scheffler, who played 24 tournaments last season, secured three wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Scheffler had three wins, with one of them coming at the Hero World Challenge, where he shot -20.
- Scheffler earned 3146 points last season, which placed him second in the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|1.021
|3.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.194
|2.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.399
|0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.301
|-3.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.314
|3.011
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Scheffler's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|45
|71-68-74-70
|-1
|10
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|3
|65-71-68-62
|-18
|125
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|9
|70-66-71-67
|-6
|66
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-68-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|7
|66-66-69-70
|-21
|86
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|11
|68-65-66-67
|-22
|61
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|68-64-68-65
|-19
|500
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|70-68-70-68
|-8
|67
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-72-68-73
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-69-65-69
|-17
|600
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-75-71-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-65-69-70
|-12
|63
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|64-64-71-65
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|163
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|200
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.