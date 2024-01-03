Sam Burns Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Sam Burns hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 coming off a 16th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his most recent competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Burns' average finish has been 26th, and his average score -15, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
- In 2023, Burns finished 32nd (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Burns' Recent Performances
- Burns has earned one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.536 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Burns is averaging 3.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|63.65%
|56.11%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|21
|24.62%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|14.33%
|10.83%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Burns' Best Finishes
- Last season Burns took part in 26 tournaments, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Burns' best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot -5 and finished sixth.
- Burns collected 1335 points last season, placing 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.266
|1.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.100
|1.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.046
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.584
|1.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.796
|3.148
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Burns' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|70-69-71-70
|-8
|23
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|7
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|83
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|77
|+7
|--
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|70-75-69-72
|-2
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|32
|70-75-67-69
|-11
|28
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|11
|64-70-64-68
|-22
|61
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|70-71-64-68
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|6
|69-73-70-67
|-5
|100
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|68-71-78-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.