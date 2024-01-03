Sam Burns Betting Profile: The Sentry

Burns' average finish has been 26th, and his average score -15, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.

In 2023, Burns finished 32nd (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.

Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.