10H AGO

Sam Burns Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

    Sam Burns hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 coming off a 16th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Burns at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Burns' average finish has been 26th, and his average score -15, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
    • In 2023, Burns finished 32nd (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Burns' Recent Performances

    • Burns has earned one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.536 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Burns is averaging 3.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Burns .

    Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance21311.4313.4
    Greens in Regulation %17763.65%56.11%
    Putts Per Round1028.1528.3
    Par Breakers2124.62%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance11814.33%10.83%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Burns' Best Finishes

    • Last season Burns took part in 26 tournaments, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Burns' best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot -5 and finished sixth.
    • Burns collected 1335 points last season, placing 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2661.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1001.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.0460.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5841.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7963.148

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Burns' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3070-69-71-70-823
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina770-68-68-67-1183
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC77+7--
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1270-75-69-72-2--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3270-75-67-69-1128
    January 19-22The American Express1164-70-64-68-2261
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open670-71-64-68-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-72+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-74+7--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3568-74-72-70-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship669-73-70-67-5100
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2968-71-78-72+131
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-70-69-65-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-70-70-68-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-71-73-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Sentry.

