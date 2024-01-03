Russell Henley Betting Profile: The Sentry

Henley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Over his last five events, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average five times.

He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Henley has an average of 1.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.